Blanche Emile Halbert Manning

Mrs. Manning, age 97, passed away Jan. 14, 2018. Emile, as she was known, was born in Wilson County and spent most of her life residing in Lebanon. She graduated from Lebanon High School. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

In 1972, she and her husband, J.D., moved from Lebanon to the Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida area. She worked for many years in the family carpet business before retiring and returning with her husband to Lebanon in 2003.

For many years, Emile and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motorhome throughout the whole of the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed reading, being with family and her many friends and especially her grandchildren.

Emile was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Grissim Halbert; by her husband, J.D. Manning; by her son, Jimmy (Sandi) Manning; by her sisters, Mary Sue Bland, Clara Ingram; and by her brothers, Hayes Halbert, Tommy Halbert and James Kai Halbert.

She is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Jonathan Plitman) Manning; by her son, Joe (Jackie) Manning; by her granddaughters, Kim (Russell) Marks, Kelly (Peter) Beale, Allison Plitman; by her grandsons, Scott Manning, Ethan (Clara) New, Brian (Patricia) Manning, Jacob Plitman, Noah Plitman; by her great-granddaughters, Taylor Marks, Grace Manning, Isabella and Emily New; by her great-grandsons, Andrew Manning, Ryan Marks, Parker Beale, Nicholas Manning; by her step-great-grandson, Ryan Stelges; by her sisters, Ruth Namnoun, Jean Reasonover; and by her brothers, Hamlet Halbert, Robert Halbert and John Halbert. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

