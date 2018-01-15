James W. Reeves

Mr. Reeves, also known as Doodle, Red and Jim, was born May 6, 1945 and died Jan. 14, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ola; and siblings, Sonny, Jerry and Sandra.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy; children, Teddy (Wendy), Cathy (William), Michael (Angel), Ginger (Chris); nine grandchildren, Michael, Shawn (Alex), Mark (Anna), Dustin, Megan (Ethan), Charles, Chelsea, Mason, Nicholas; six great-grandchildren, Ayla, Jackson, Kamryn, Gibson, Karter, Cash; siblings, Judy, Gene, Shirley; and his dog, Henry.

Forrest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 1150 S. Dickerson Road in Goodlettsville is in charge of arrangements, 615-859-5279.

