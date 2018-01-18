Dimple Mae Hayes

Mrs. Hayes, age 73, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, Jan. 18, 2018 at her residence.

Born March 9, 1944 in Cookeville, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Nola Eller. She was a member of Barton's Creek Baptist Church and a 28-year employee of Toshiba.

Dimple is survived by her husband, Donald R. Hayes, of Watertown; daughter, Sue Shelton, and her husband, Tony, of Lebanon; son, Bill Hayes, of Watertown; sister, Pearl Jones, of Cookeville; nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

