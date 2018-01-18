Emma Jean Paris Lester

Mrs. Lester, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin "Bud" and Jennie Paris; husbands, J.L. Adams, Sam Lester; brothers, Doyle and Raymond Paris; sisters, Francis Celukowski, Ruby Davis, Margaret Wright; and stepdaughter, Denice Wallace.

She is survived by her daughters, Joy Adams, Jenny (Regan) McDonald; grandchildren, Megan Ligon, Sarah (Travis Hawkins) McDonald, Jacob (Adrienne Akins) McDonald, Adam McDonald; great-grandchildren, Andruw, Maci, Amiyah; stepdaughter, Debbie (Gary) Johnston and family; stepson-in-law, Ray Wallace and family; and many other loving family members and special friends.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from Lux Clock with 29 years of service.

Pallbearers will be Jacob and Adam McDonald, Travis Hawkins, Quentin and Druw Hodge, Dan Jones and Don Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. West and staff, Dr. Payton and staff and special friends, Betty and Glenn Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Shriners or the American Heart Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

