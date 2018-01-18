Ruth Belcher

Mrs. Belcher, age 80, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Rose and Velma Bray Rose; and daughter, Teresa Irby.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Belcher; sisters, Betty Gentry, Ann (Jake) Thompson; stepdaughter; Donna Carr; grandchildren, Corey (Mandy) Steakley, Julia Carr (Jake) Byrd, Stuart (Heather) Irby, Chrissy Irby; and special friend, Sherry Carver.

Mrs. Belcher was a member of the Baptist faith and owner of the Red Lantern Restaurant.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

