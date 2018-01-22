Brenda Sue Farmer Travis

Brenda Travis passed away Jan. 21, 2018 at age 67.

Ms. Travis was a dancer on the Grand Ole Opry. She became a technician with Walmart Vision Center and a member of the Journey Church in Lebanon.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina R. Alvarado; grandson, Eric Bradley Alvarado; siblings, Diane Everrett, Randy Farmer; and nieces, Debbie Everrett Jones, Stacey Everett Hollis and Dishan Farmer Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sally Lancaster and Floyd Farmer; brother, Ronald Farmer; and sister, Renee Farmer.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

