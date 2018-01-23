The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. until noon at Presley Funeral Home.

Erma Jean Chaffin passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.

Erma Jean Chaffin was born Friday, June 1, 1945 in Ogdensburg, New York to the late Wesley Johnson and Mary Jane Lefleuer Johnson.

Our beautiful mother gained her wings to go on to a better place.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Keith Chaffin; a very special second mother, Juanita Johnson; and brother, Wesley Johnson.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brandy (Billy) Jean Kelley, of Cookeville, Leisa Kirk, of Lebanon, Amanda (Tony) Bunce, of Antioch; stepchildren, Sharon Hall, Darrell Chaffin, Darren Chaffin, Eric Chaffin; four grandchildren, Calista (Nick) Harris, Bucky (Brandy) Harris, McKenze Kelley, Wesley Creamer and several from her extended family; six great-grandchildren and several from her extended family; brother, George Johnson, of Pahrump, Nevada; and sister, Charlene Bogart, of Florida.

Pallbearers will be Bucky Harris, Nick Hentz, Bryan Hentz, Randy Kirk, Billy Taylor and Wesley Creamer.

Presley Funeral Home in Cookeville is in charge of arrangements.

