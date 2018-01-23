Herbert Bryson Place Jr.

Mr. Place, age 68, passed away Monday Jan. 22, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Bryson Place Sr. and Hilda Marvelyne Dawson Place; and numerous uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Frank) Hartley; nieces, Jennifer Hartley, Julie Hartley McConnell; great-niece, Savannah Paige McConnell; great-nephew, Harrison Russell McConnell; aunt, Dorothy (Kennard) Reed; uncle, Gus Bates; cousins; Linda (Wayne) Ligon, Jason (Amy) Ligon, Courtney Ligon; and numerous other loving family members.

Mr. Place was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended Cumberland College in 1969 and the University of Tennessee from 1969-73.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Cedarcroft Home, 202 S. College St., Lebanon, TN 37088.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.