Reba Frances Nixon

Mrs. Nixon, age 93, of Watertown, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Nola Edna Taylor.

Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Virgil Nixon in 2016; her sisters, Ina Mae Trapp, Clara Fuson; Callie Hatten Taylor; and brothers, Lloyd, Hobert, H.D. and H.C. "Tye" Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Nixon, of Watertown, and many nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

