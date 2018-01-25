Miriam Austin Fite

Mrs. Fite, age 92, of Lebanon, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Lebanon Health & Rehab after six years of loving care.

She was born Oct. 30, 1925 in Greenwood, Wisconsin to the late Dr. William T. and Jeneva Echlin Austin. When she was 7 years old, they moved to Millington, where she later met and married her husband, the late Dewey J. Fite in 1942.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Daniel E. Fite II; and her siblings, Doris Austin Mayes, Wilma Jean Austin Neusse and Joseph Taylor Austin.

She is survived by her devoted family, brother, Dr. Darrell (Delta) Austin; sister, Ranelle (Doyle) Gaw; children, Dr. Austin (Lauren) Fite, Elizabeth Fite Kluge, Jeneva Fite (Dan) Midgett; "adopted" daughter, Gail Fite; grandchildren, Anna Midgett (Jared) Snyder, Dan Midgett, Jonathan Midgett, Nathan (Kalee) Midgett, Joseph Midgett, Micah Midgett, Grace Midgett, Glory Midgett, Anastasia Fite, Alexandra Fite, Aidan Fite, Dylan Kluge, Rachel Elizabeth (Anthony) Martin, Sarah (Josh) Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren, Molly Zimmerman, Jake Zimmerman and Faith Snyder.

Following high school, Mrs. Fite attended the Watkins Art Institute and enjoyed both oil painting and pastels. She was a lifelong member of College Hills-College Street Church of Christ, where for several years she taught in both children's and adult ladies’ Bible classes. She will be remembered as a loving wife and encouraging mother.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. A special honorary pallbearer will be her caregiver and friend, Robbie Mathis. Honorary pallbearers will be Mary Hightower, Mildred Manning and Mildred Bilbrey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Compassionate Hands Homeless Ministry at 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087 or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

