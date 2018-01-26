Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Allen

Mrs. Allen, age 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Douglas Light, Lassie Willford Light; and son, Daniel B. Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Allen; son, Doug (Marlese) Allen; sister, Brenda Light; grandchildren, Clinton David (Allie) Allen, Ashley Adams; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley Brooke Allen and Magnolia Rose Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mrs. Allen's memory to Prospect Inc., 960 Maddox Simpson Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37090.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

