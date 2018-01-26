Patsy Ann Harris

Mrs. Harris, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 25, 2018.

Mrs. Harris was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and being a caregiver to others.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her father, Carl Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dennis Harris; mother, Beulah Armstrong Johnson; children, Alicia (Lanny) Holland, Derek (Michelle) Harris; brothers, Robert (Wanda) Johnson, Roger (Pat) Johnson; grandchildren, Noah Harris, Jameson Harris; and several nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Jerry Griffin, Jeremy Johnson, Robert Johnson, Phil Sutton, Clint Johnson and Mike Gwaltney.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church at 1060 S. New Hope Road, Hermitage, TN 37076.

Arrangements are by Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

