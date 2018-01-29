Curtis Blake Burnett

Blake Burnett passed away Jan. 27, 2018 at age 56.

Mr. Burnett worked in maintenance for various stores and hotels.

He is survived by his daughters, Hailey Burnett (Kelley) Lynn, Jennifer (Richard) Pearson; grandchildren, Levi and Kynsley Pearson; girlfriend, Tabby Jarvis; mother, Verlor “Ann” Piercey Burnett; brothers, Brent Burnett, Bruce Burnett; and nephew, Matthew Burnett.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Burnett; and grandparents, Mildred and Burnice Burnett and Verlor and Eddie Taylor Piercey.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

