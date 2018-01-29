Lawrence N. ‘Yankee’ Plaisance

Mr. Plaisance, age 75, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare.

Born May 6, 1942 in New Orleans, he is the son of the late Sidney Fidelus Plaisance and Amertine Matherne Plaisance. He was a retired merchant seaman and ship builder. He attended Loves Way Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Posey Plaisance; son, Chad Plaisance; and several sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his two children, Bruce Plaisance, Veronica Plaisance; five grandchildren, Chrystal Hale, Elric Sullivan, Colby Schanzbach, Joshua Plaisance, Lily Plaisance; brother, Leroy Plaisance; and three sisters, Lorena Matherne, Maldonia Dominique and Carrydene Leblanc.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

