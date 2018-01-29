Sue Yvonne Cook

Yvonne Cook passed away Jan. 28, 2018 at age 61.

Mrs. Cook worked for Shenandoah Mills as a kitchen supervisor. She was a great cook who also loved to crochet and collect glassware.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bill Cook; daughters, Michelle (Cory) Gwaltney, Misty (Tony) Killen; stepdaughter, Dawn (Bobby) Seay; grandchildren, Chelsea (Nigel) Dedmon, Haven Jenkins, Kaylee Jenkins, Chance Gwaltney, Hayden Gwaltney; mother, Myrtle Sircy Page; brothers, Bruce (Virginia) Page, Gill Page, Tommy Page; and sister-in-law, Debbie Page.

She is preceded in death by her father Elzie Page; and brother, Tony Page.

The family extends their deep gratitude to Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Dr. Modupe Kehinde, and the staff at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon involved with her care.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.