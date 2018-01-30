Billy Walker

Visitation with the Walker family will be held Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Avant Funeral Home and Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Alexandria.

Mr. Walker, age 68, of Watertown, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Billy was born Oct. 24, 1949 in Lebanon, son of the late William Gordon Walker and Grace Pearl Givan Walker. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967 and later graduated from Hartsville Vocational School. Billy married LaVonne Washer on Aug. 31, 1973. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Alexandria, where he served as deacon. Mr. Walker was a farmer.

Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 44 years, LaVonne Walker, of Watertown; three daughters, Julie (Kent) Beasley, of Watertown, Jill (Tim) Chappell, of Watertown, Cindy (Kelsey) Evert, of Watertown; sister, Helen Walker Edwards, of Alexandria; grandchildren, Brady Chappell, Lola Klaire Chappell, Jack Walker Beasley, Ben Thomas Beasley, James William Evert, Camille Evert; mother-in-law, Jo Doris Washer; nephews, Steve Edwards, Tim Edwards; and niece, Angie Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, the Walker family requests memorials in Mr. Billy’s memory be made to the Gideons.

Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of arrangements.

