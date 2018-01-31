Berta Fisher, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Jan. 29, 2018 at the age of 87 years old.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Katherine Wise.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ken Fisher; children, Ken (Pat) Fisher, Kay (Jim) Hamilton; five grandchildren, Stacey, Chris, Greg, Missi and Crystal; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Marcy; and first cousin, Carlton.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Berta to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at 269 Hanover St., Building 3, Hanover, MA 02339.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.