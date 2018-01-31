E. Jean Milbrandt

Mrs. Milbrandt, age 86, a longtime Janesville, Wisconsin resident, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at Fair Haven Retirement Home in Whitewater, Wisconsin, where she lived for the past seven years.

Jean was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Watertown, the daughter of William and Flora (Tramel) Hardin. She graduated from Watertown High School and was employed by APCO in Nashville prior to her marriage to Richard W. Milbrandt, which took place Jan. 17, 1953. After they moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, Jean was employed by Parker Pen Co. until their children were born. She then became a fulltime homemaker. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where she was active in the Women’s Society.

Jean is survived by her two children, Daniel L. (Rita) Milbrandt, of Janesville, Wisconsin, LuAnn (Tom) Silver, of Cedar Grove, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Alexander Milbrandt, Joshua Melbye, Jacquelynn Melbye, Jenna Melbye; sister-in-law, Claydene Oakley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy Milbrandt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Milbrandt on Jan. 22, 2013. Her parents, her sister, Brown Oakley; her brother-in-law, James Oakley; and sister-in-law, Helen (Tom) Hulick also predeceased her.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Jean’s family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Fair Haven and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful and kind support.

The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home in Janesville, Wisconsin.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.