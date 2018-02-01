Connie Elizabeth Underwood

Mrs. Underwood, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Lou Kate Dixon; husband, Raymon Underwood; sister, Virginia Johnson; brothers, Riley Belcher, Jack, Thomas, Clay Dixon; and grandson, Raymon W. Underwood.

She is survived by her son, Ray (Joan) Underwood; daughter, Billie (Bob) Smiley; grandchildren, Tonya (Tim) Shoaf, Shane (Lisa) Underwood, Dwayne (Julie) Wright; great-grandchildren, Matt, Brett and Alexis Bowers, Preston, Ethan and Caleb Underwood, Hunter and Brynlyn Wright; great-great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Spencer; several step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks goes to all the staff of Lebanon Health and Rehab Center and Kayla Richardson with Avalon Hospice.

Mrs. Underwood was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.