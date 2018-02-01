Freddie James Matherne

Fred Matherne passed away Jan. 31, 2018 at age 70.

Mr. Matherne is survived by his daughter, Melinda (Mark) Flint; grandchildren, Dawson and Carley Flint; partner, Charis Atchley; brother, Reid (Jo) Matherne; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Earline Breaux.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

