Obituary

Joe Donald McClain

Staff Reports • Feb 1, 2018 at 1:35 PM

Visitation for Mr. McClain will be held Friday, Feb. 2 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Pastors John Hunn and Jeff Pratt will officiate the service. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Interment with military honors Fairview Cemetery in Norene.

Mr. McClain, age 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin McClain and Charmie Edith McMurray McClain; wife, Barbara McClain; brothers, Garland McClain, Dub McClain, Haskell "Hack" McClain, Gene McClain, Fred McClain; adopted daughter, Sherry Renea Hurst; and grandson, Justin Sexton.

He is survived by daughter, Tracy (Jason) Harris; son, Darren Sexton; brothers, Dale McClain, Gary McClain; sister, Pauline Jones; grandchildren, Katie Harris, Caleb Sexton, Raeanne Jenkins, Hank Jenkins, Steven Musick, Robbie Musick, Brittany Musick; and adopted son, Scott Jenkins.

Mr. McClain was a member of the Baptist faith, a Vietnam Army veteran and superintendent for W.R. Newman general contractors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans at 315 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

