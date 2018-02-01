Joe Donald McClain

Mr. McClain, age 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin McClain and Charmie Edith McMurray McClain; wife, Barbara McClain; brothers, Garland McClain, Dub McClain, Haskell "Hack" McClain, Gene McClain, Fred McClain; adopted daughter, Sherry Renea Hurst; and grandson, Justin Sexton.

He is survived by daughter, Tracy (Jason) Harris; son, Darren Sexton; brothers, Dale McClain, Gary McClain; sister, Pauline Jones; grandchildren, Katie Harris, Caleb Sexton, Raeanne Jenkins, Hank Jenkins, Steven Musick, Robbie Musick, Brittany Musick; and adopted son, Scott Jenkins.

Mr. McClain was a member of the Baptist faith, a Vietnam Army veteran and superintendent for W.R. Newman general contractors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans at 315 Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Hermitage, TN 37076

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

