Obituary: Connie Lorea Roberts

Mrs. Roberts, 67, of Watertown, died Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2018 at her residence. Born Aug. 23, 1950 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Lorene Blythe Robertson. She was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a 20-year employee of Shepherd Products.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Terry Robertson.

She is survived by her husband, Howell Roberts of Watertown; daughters, April (Terry) York and Kristin (Steven) Adams both of Watertown; grandchildren, Addison and Savannah Warren, Hudson York; sister, Shirley (Steve) Carlile; nieces and nephews.

