Obituary: Cynthia Ann Rodgers

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Marty McCaleb will conduct the service in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Internment at Brush Creek Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Mike Balinger, Austin Duncan, Joey Duncan, Bruce Brunett, Eddit Fields and Charlie Stockton. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her McDonald’s family.

Cindy Rodgers, 60, passed away Feb. 2, 2018. Her smiling face greeted customers at McDonald’s with a “honey baby,” “darling” and later, “angel” for 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Rodgers; daughter, Brandy Rodgers and parents, Ray and Shirley Burnett Duncan, Sr.

She is survived by her brother, Ray (JoAnn) Duncan, Jr.; nephew, Joey (Virginia) Duncan; niece, Rachel (Mike) Balinger; great-nephew, Austin Duncan; Linda Everette and numerous cousins.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.