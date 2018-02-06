logo

Charles McHolland Sr.

Staff Reports • Feb 6, 2018 at 4:31 PM

Family visitation for Mr. McHolland will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon with funeral services to follow at Williamson Chapel CME Church 1576 Needmore Road in Old Hickory. The Rev. Patrick Stanton will serve as eulogist, and the Rev. Dr. Lynn Hargrow will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Mr. McHolland, age 98, passed away Feb. 3, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

He is survived by his loving family, children, Geraldine (Jerome) Clark; Gordon (Janice) McHolland; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

