Anthony Duke ‘Tony’ Frame

Mr. Frame, age 54, of Old Hickory, passed away Feb. 6, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Frame.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Frame; mother, Carol (Lee) Duckwiler; daughters, Jessica (John) Turner, Jacque Frame; brother, Troy (Bobbie) Frame; sister, Roye Lina (Michael) Sant'Angelo; stepmother, Carol Frame; and grandchild, Railey Turner.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

