Gerry Anthony Chessor

Retired military honors and inurnment will be Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Nashville National Cemetery.

Col. Chessor, age 65, passed away before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Carson Chessor and Martha Warren Chessor Curry.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Patricia Chessor; son, Matthew Warren Chessor; daughter, Chelsea Chessor Pollard; and grandson, Anthony “Reece” Chessor.

Col. Gerry Chessor was born Jan. 16, 1953 in Lobelville. Enlisting in 1972, he graduated officer candidate school in 1974 as a second lieutenant and retired as colonel with 34 years of service in 2009. He served for the U.S. Army and National Guard with numerous assignments such as section and platoon leader, two tours as a company commander of D Co., 473rd Support Battalion, executive officer for the 278th Armed Cavalry Regiment, state maintenance officer and directorate of logistics for the state of Tennessee and NGB deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon. Among his many accomplishments, he twice received the Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit and the Samuel Sharpe Award for Logistical Excellence. After retiring, Gerry and his wife spent time traveling out West, catching rays on the Florida shores and getting chased by moose in Alaska. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting. If it had an interesting story, he collected it, and coins were his favorite. He was a hardcore Atlanta Braves fan and never turned down a skillet of cornbread or a bag of Halloween candy. The man never met a stranger, and the dude was loved by all who knew him. Gerry was an awesome dad, the best grandpa and a sexy husband. It really sucks that he is gone, but he sure as hell is not forgotten, even his farts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Al Menah Shriners at 1354 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 in memory of Gerry.

Please visit the online obituary at hermitagefh.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.