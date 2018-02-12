David Allen Roberts

Mr. Roberts, age 60, of Brush Creek, passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at the Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

Born Dec. 20, 1957 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late J.D. “Jake” Roberts and Matilda Frances Beal “Sis” Roberts. He was a logger.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deana Tollett Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany “Hot Shot” and Jackson Watson; granddaughter, Chloe “Monkey” Watson; two sisters, Lois (Robert) Sloan, Jewell (Jimmy) Wilkerson; and a brother, Billy (Kathie) Roberts.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

