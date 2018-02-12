logo

Evelyn Margaret Tibbs

Staff Reports • Feb 12, 2018 at 4:52 PM

Services for Mrs. Tibbs, 95, will be Wednesday at noon at Williamson Chapel CME Church in Old Hicktory. The family will receive family and friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Craig Tibbs will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her son, Harvey Lee Tibbs; and husband, Pradie Lee Tibbs. 

Survivors include her daughters, Ellen Turner, Lynn Sowell, Illena Tibbs; sons, Pradie (Joyce) Tibbs, the Rev. Sherman Tibbs, Dan (Florence) Tibbs; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Whitley; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Collier, Lula Cockrell; special cousin, Mildred McDaniel; special friends, Joni Breshear, Doug and Jeanette Biard, Launa Ewin, Deacon Sam White; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.