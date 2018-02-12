Longtime Snow White Restaurant owner Jimmy Reed, age 79, passed away Feb. 11, 2018 at the Gardens in Mt. Juliet, following a long, six-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born May 29, 1938 in Lebanon to Robert and Edna Trice Reed, who preceded him in death, along with his sisters, Bobby Jane Nokes and Peggie Dill.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Penny Sue Vaden Reed; her children and grandchildren, Kristy (Aaron) Elmore, Harlie and Hannah, of Lebanon; Michael (Sheronda) Baines, Remington and Lierra Baines; mother-in-law, Johnnie Vaden; sister-in-law, Laura Vaden; brother-in-law, John (Betty Jo) Vaden, all of Alexandria; brother, Bo (Glenda) Reed, of Lebanon; sister, Betsy (Bob) Smith, of Greenville, Kentucky; Allen Reed, of Florida; his children, Rachel and Jamie, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Reed was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. He graduated in 1956 from Lebanon High School and then attended Cumberland University for one year before becoming employed at the Lebanon Woolen Mills until 1979 when he purchased Snow White Restaurant in which he owned and operated, along with Reed’s Tents Tables and Chairs, until his retirement in 2006. He also was in the Air National Guard for several years.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Lebanon High School class of 1956 and all his former workers at Snow White.

Active pallbearers will be Aaron Elmore, Michael Baines, John Hale, Ken Dill, Bob Smith and Ronald Nokes.

His wife would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Eula Stokes, of Lebanon, for the loving care she provided while he was still at home and all the workers at the Gardens during his time there.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brooks House, Sherry’s Run or Alive Hospice in Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.