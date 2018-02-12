Lucille Weaver

Mrs. Weaver, age 95, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ellen Wrather Williams; husband, Clyde Neal Weaver; brothers, Clarence Wilson Williams, John Ewing Williams, Claude Mason Williams, Robert Clell Williams, Glen Williams, James Gordon Williams; and grandson, James "Jay" William Weaver III.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Rochelle) Weaver, Jerry (Andrea) Weaver; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristie) Weaver, Brandie (Steve) Sanders, Jeffrey (Ashley) Weaver, Lindsay (Jody) Race; great-grandchildren, Lauryn Sanders, Jupiter Jones, Kaya Sanders, Karlyn Race, Maddux Race, Ruby Rae Weaver; brother, Richard Enoch (Doris Faye) Williams; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Weaver was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, a homemaker and loving mother. She lived a full, simple life that was always dedicated to the service of others. She loved spending time with her family on all occasions talking and laughing. She was a wonderful cook and avid quilt maker, who read her Bible daily.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Kid's Council or the building fund at 11535 Cainsville Road, Norene, TN 37136.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

