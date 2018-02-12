Ruth Makin

Mrs. Makin, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 11, 2018.

Born Sept. 9, 1936, Mrs. Makin was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. She loved to bake, crochet and have coffee with the girls. She adored her Pomeranian, Roxy.

She was the daughter of the late Anna Bailey and John Lafferty. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Warren Makin; son, Warren "Rusty" Makin Jr.; son-in-law, Michael Bancroft; and grandson, Joshua Scott Makin.

She is survived by her children, Lori Bancroft, Terry (Rita) Makin; grandchildren, John (Shalethea) Makin, James (June) Makin, Christa Graeff, Mikie Bancroft, Ashley (fiance, Josh) Bancroft, Nick (fiance, Kaitlyn) Oliver, Kaylee Makin; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. She never met a stranger.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

