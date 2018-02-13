Katherine ‘Kitten’ Louise Adams

Katherine Adams passed away Feb. 12, 2018 at age 79.

Pallbearers will be David Baines, Billy Gladin, Jerry Adams, Brandon Reynolds, Danny Herron, Michael Cowley, Tommy Nation and Gary Nation.

Mrs. Adams retired from Texas Boot after 45 years. She was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, where she enjoyed serving, loved sewing, square dancing, cooking and spending time with grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Lee Adams; children, Susan (Danny) Brewington, Jerry (Bonnie) Adams, Vickie (Wendall) Johnson; grandchildren, David Baines, Kendall Johnston, Jeremy Adams, Starr (Billy) Gladin, Amber (Austin) Burton; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny Reynolds, Mae Ward, Maryanne Salim, Patricia Kolbe, Shelia (Ray) Lawson, Peggy (Harold) Petty; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by mother, Stella Mae Pugh Reynolds; father, Willie B. Reynolds; and sisters, Margaret Jane Reynolds, Sarah Jane Herron and Linda Faye Crawford.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

