Mary M. Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, age 82, passed away Feb. 7, 2018 at Skyline Madison Hospital.

She is survived by a very devoted daughter, Michelle White; granddaughters, LaToya White Miller, TaNia White; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

