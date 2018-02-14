Mary Elizabeth Nellis

Mrs. Nellis went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2018.

She was born July 23, 1950 in Carbondale, Illinois.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, John Radford and Elizabeth Coulter; son, Johnny Meeks; first husband, Oscar Lee Meeks; and second husband, Steve Nellis.

She is survived by a daughter at home, Tina Meeks.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

