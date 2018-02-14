Robbie Marthel

Mrs. Marthel, age 70, passed away Feb. 9, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by a very devoted son and daughter-in-law, Patrick L. and Cleo Marthel; grandsons, Justin Taylor, Jared Marthel; brother, Spence (Zetta) Talley; sisters, Theola Thompson, Sarah (the Rev. George) Brooks, Precilla Crudup; stepsisters, Joyce McCauley, Janice Brown; brother-in-law, Thomas (Shirley) Marthel; aunt, Minnie Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home at 611 S. Highland Ave. in Murfreesboro, 615-893-4323.

