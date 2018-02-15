Ben Frank Dudley

Mr. Dudley, 85, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, comforted by his never-failing faith in God and surrounded by the love of those he cherished most, his family.

The son of the late Homer and Frankie Dudley, Mr. Dudley is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Watson Dudley; daughter, Teresa (Sam) Hatcher; son, Curry (Kay) Dudley; four grandchildren, Karah (Ryan) Sprouse, Ben (Channing) Dudley, Kalyn (Caleb) Dennis, Blair Dudley; and five great-grandchildren, including James and Carolyn Sprouse, Elijah Frank and Brooklyn Dennis and Madelyn Dudley. He is also survived by two brothers, Homer (Joree) Dudley and Jimmy (Margie) Dudley.

Preceding him in death was his sister, Anne Dudley Litchford.

Mr. Dudley was a former executive vice president and partner of the Kenneth O. Lester Co., the original supplier of food products and other goods to the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant chain headquartered in Lebanon. He retired from the food distribution industry a short time after the company in which he served as a senior leader for more than 35 years helped form a national food distribution company, Performance Food Group.

Respected as a church, business and community leader, Mr. Dudley served in a number of roles among many valued causes and institutions.

He was a deacon and elder at the College Street and later College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon for more than 30 years; served as the congregation's song leader for some two decades; taught a Sunday school class; and worked tirelessly in support of a number of church ministries including the founding of Hearthside at Castle Heights, an assisted living facility.

He was an organizer and chairman of the board of Academy Bank and helped lead the sale of the bank to First Southern Bank, which later was acquired by Pinnacle Bank.

His volunteer service and leadership in the community included him as a principal organizer and charter member of the Wilson County Mental Health Center Board of Directors, now Cumberland Mental Health Center; membership on the boards of McFarland Hospital and University Medical Center; a member of the Cumberland University Board of Trust; and engagements with other organizations, including the Boy Scouts, American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

He was a member of the Lebanon Kiwanis for 55 years, held all offices in the club, including president and was a former lieutenant governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District II. He was recognized as a member of the Kiwanis Legion of Honor and a Kiwanis International life member.

As a result of a financial contribution by the Lebanon Club in his honor to the Children's Fund of Kiwanis International, he was named a George F. Hixson Fellow, a prestigious honor named after the first president of Kiwanis International.

He was an honoree of the annual Wilson County Library Roast and a recipient of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary's Col. Bernie Bass award for outstanding community service.

A business major and graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Mr. Dudley was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and continued to be involved with the fraternity through its chapter at Cumberland University.

While active in business and community initiatives, he forever had a deep love and appreciation for the family's century farm, where he and Mrs. Dudley lived. He also had a passion for Crimson Tide football.

Active pallbearers include Pat Agee, Ed Callis, Dwight Farris, Frank Gailbreath, Ken McPeak and Jimmy McDowell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the College Hills Church of Christ children's ministry at 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090. You may also make contributions online at collegehills.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Ligon & Bobo in Lebanon, ligonbobo.com.

