logo

Obituary

Charles Edward ‘Chucky’ Bissinger Jr.

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:15 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Bissinger will be Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time. Pallbearers will be Josh Orrand, Keith Steen, Travis and Chris Smith, Nick Marler and John Sokolowski. Interment will follow in Jones Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Bissinger, age 34, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at his residence in Oviedo, Florida.

Chucky attended school in Watertown and was a landscaping equipment operator in Florida.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jacqueline and Ronald Nevitt, of Watertown; his wife, Maricela Suarez Bissinger, of Oviedo, Florida; father, Charles Edward Bissinger; sister, Crystal (Keith) Steen, of Lebanon; brother, Josh Orrand, of Orlando; grandmother, Shirley Orrand, of Watertown; and nieces and nephews, Jaimin, Nico, Jada, Easton and Preston.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Charles Edward Bissinger III and grandfather, Jack Orrand.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.