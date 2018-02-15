logo

Obituary

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Wilkerson O'Neal

Staff Reports • Today at 1:16 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. O’Neal will be Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Nathan Wilkerson officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve, Stephen, Kevin and Marcie O'Neal, Russ and John Hendricks, Trent Ricketts and Paul Elliott O'Neal. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. 

Mrs. O’Neal, age 82, of Lebanon, died Tuesday evening at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born April 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late David Jackson and Inez Woodson Jackson Agee. Dot was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and 32-year employee of the Waffle House.

She is survived by her husband, Paul O'Neal, of Lebanon; children, Terry (Georgia) Wilkerson, of Murfreesboro, Nancy Ricketts, of Watertown, Keith (Nelson) Bradley-Wilkerson, of Portland; Steve (Kimberly) O'Neal, of Lebanon, Sherry O'Neal, of Lebanon, Kelly (Russ) Hendricks, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, James (Janice) Agee.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

