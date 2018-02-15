Dorothy ‘Dot’ Wilkerson O'Neal

Mrs. O’Neal, age 82, of Lebanon, died Tuesday evening at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born April 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late David Jackson and Inez Woodson Jackson Agee. Dot was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and 32-year employee of the Waffle House.

She is survived by her husband, Paul O'Neal, of Lebanon; children, Terry (Georgia) Wilkerson, of Murfreesboro, Nancy Ricketts, of Watertown, Keith (Nelson) Bradley-Wilkerson, of Portland; Steve (Kimberly) O'Neal, of Lebanon, Sherry O'Neal, of Lebanon, Kelly (Russ) Hendricks, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and stepbrother, James (Janice) Agee.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

