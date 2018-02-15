Kay Frances Jenkins

Mrs. Jenkins was born Sept. 2, 1947 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Monroe Jakes and Frances Short Jakes; husband, Joseph William Jenkins; and brother, David Monroe Jakes.

She is survived by her son, John (Monica) Jenkins; daughter, Lisa Galloway; granddaughter, Hannah Galloway; and sister, Mary (Russell) Eibling.

Ms. Jenkins was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon High School, a member of the Baptist faith, homemaker and caregiver.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

