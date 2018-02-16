Medford O. Mathis

Mr. Mathis, age 87, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 14, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Madison.

Born Nov. 19, 1930 in DeKalb County, he was the son of the late Florence A. and Thelma Adamson Mathis and was also preceded in death by his sister, Christine Adamson.

Medford was a retired welder and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Elese Sisco Mathis, of Watertown; nephews, Danny and Don Adamson, both of Liberty; great-nephew, Derek (Amanda) Adamson, and their daughter, Zoe, of Knoxville; great-niece, Malea (Eric) Thompson, and their son, Issac, of Chickamauga, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Alive Hospice.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.