Timothy Hugh Eatherly

Tim Eatherly passed away Feb. 15, 2018 at age 62.

Pallbearers will be Drew Boggs, Nelson Farmer, Keith Crawford, William Harris, Tommy “Booger” Davis and Terry Minton. Honorary pallbearers will be “Tinker” Kelley, Max Apple, Terry Manners, Thomas Williamson and Gwen Jones.

Mr. Eatherly worked at Bridgestone in machine operations and was a member of Fairview Church.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy Dunham Eatherly; children, Kadie Jo (Drew) Boggs, Kyle Eatherly; grandchildren, Macie Jo and Wesley Gwynne Boggs; siblings, Jane (Ronnie) Williams, Kathy Susan Eatherly, Joe Eatherly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Gwynne and Catherine Parsons Eatherly; and first cousin, Mike Haffner.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.