Kenneth Ronald Peachey

Mr. Peachey, age 87, of Watertown, died Sunday evening at Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation.

Born Nov. 18, 1930 in London, England, he was the son of Arthur George Peachey and Edith Annie Holloway Peachey. Mr. Peachey was educated in England as a mechanical engineer and immigrated to America in 1965, continuing his career in Maryland where he became a naturalized citizen of the United States. After retiring from engineering, he owned and operated Peachey Printing in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia. After moving to Watertown, he worked for Walmart in Lebanon in the tire and lube department and was frequently recognized from a major part in a Little Big Town music video that was shot in Watertown.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Peachey Mutimer and Eve Hewlett Walker, of England.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Dudrow Peachey; children, Nicola Peachey Kline, Jamie Peachey, Emma Peachey Lucas, of Maryland, Diana “Ruby” Guidara, of Watertown, Tom Kerns, Robyn Guidara, of Whites Creek, Philip Guidara, of Sparta; grandchildren, Tom Kline, Matt Kline, Jenny Kline, Amanda Peachey, Jake Peachey, Katie Peachey, Ceara Lucas, Briana Lucas, Brice Lucas, of Maryland, Thurman Guidara, of Watertown, Ashleigh Guidara, Jakob Guidara, of Sparta, Silas Kerns, of Whites Creek, David Hurst, of Virginia; and nephews and nieces, John Hewlett, Lawrence Hewlett, Marilyn Hewlett Townson, Victoria Townson, AdamTait and Debbie Tait Waddlesworth, of England.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

