Martha Jane Mathis Walker

Mrs. Walker, age 77, formerly of Watertown, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Beaumont, Texas.

Jane was born Oct. 24, 1940 in Guntersville, Alabama, daughter of the late J.C. and Wilma Agnes King and was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde, Winsor, Boyd, Ricky and Donald King.

She is survived by her daughter, Lenee Wong, and husband, Jack, of Beaumont, Texas; son, Bart Mathis, and wife, Chiyuki, of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Trey (Hillary) Wong, Trevor, Trent and Troy Wong; Sarah, Rachel, Naomi, Lily and Cadence Mathis; and great-grandchild, Emmy Wong.

Jane was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Horace Mathis and James Herman Walker.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

