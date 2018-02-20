Christopher Ryan Stockton

Mr. Stockton, age 27, passed away Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Hayward and Irene Gray, Mary Lucy Cole; and maternal great-grandparents, Edith and Stanton Meador and Myrtie and Webb Shrum.

He is survived by his father, Chris (Melinda) Stockton; mother, Carol Shrum (Stephen) Fancher; brother, Kevin Reese (Melissa Taylor) Stockton; Ryan's girlfriend, Bailee Ballard; grandparents, Kenneth Ray and Margie Meador Shrum; Conway "Pap" and Jean Stockton; stepsiblings, Olivia Rose (Caleb Hulse) Fancher, Jessica (Jeremiah) Vantrease; their children, Teagan and Bentley, Colten Morris; aunts and uncle, Kendra (Darrell) Lassiter, Karen (David) Woodroof, Tim (Tonyia) Stockton, Cindy and Rick Hardin; and cousins, Karah (Joshua) Lewis, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Bradley, Craig (Lacey) Lassiter, Carson Lassiter, Brandon (Madison) Woodroof, Melissa (Ben) Kimball, Meagan Hardin, Chelsea Hardin and Jessie (Sam) Greene.

Ryan was a 2009 graduate of Wilson Central High School, a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He was employed as a tattoo artist with Queen of Hearts and formerly an artist with Pride and Glory in Nashville. He was a member of the Knuckleheads RC and a friend to many.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Stockton, James Nikolai, Alex Contreras, T.J. Mattingly, Jared Brannon, John Wilson, Joey Harris and Rob Neelly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to New Leash on Life at 507 Jim Draper Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

