Garland Allen

Mr. Allen, age 73, passed away Feb. 18, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by his daughter, Melony (Joe) Cason; stepdaughter, Rae Kim Cartwright; brothers, John (Josie) Williamson, Leslie W. (Marilyn) Allen, Calvin Allen; nieces, Regina (Levi) Symonette, Savannah Allen; nephews, Al (Thelma) Williamson, Dale (Jeanette) Williamson; brothers-in-law, Paul Hurd, Ben (Alice) Hurd, Frank (Earlene) Hurd, Rufus Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

