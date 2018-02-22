Samantha Eakes Craddock

Mrs. Craddock, age 33, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, 2018 at her residence.

She was a graduate of Watertown High School and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Hartsville. Samantha was employed at the Sonic Drive-In in Lebanon.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Craddock, of Lebanon; daughter, Natalie Craddock, of Watertown; mother, Joanna (James) Reagan, of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Megan Eakes, of Smithville; half-sister, Pricilla Reagan; half-brother, Josh Reagan; grandmother, Carolyn Sue Eakes, of Watertown; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Samantha was preceded in death by her father, Gary Thomas "PeeWee" Eakes; and grandfather, Gary Lucian Eakes.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

