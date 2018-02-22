logo

Samantha Eakes Craddock

Staff Reports • Today at 2:56 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Craddock will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Tim Robinson officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow in Jennings Cemetery.

Mrs. Craddock, age 33, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, 2018 at her residence.

She was a graduate of Watertown High School and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Hartsville. Samantha was employed at the Sonic Drive-In in Lebanon.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Craddock, of Lebanon; daughter, Natalie Craddock, of Watertown; mother, Joanna (James) Reagan, of Red Boiling Springs; sister, Megan Eakes, of Smithville; half-sister, Pricilla Reagan; half-brother, Josh Reagan; grandmother, Carolyn Sue Eakes, of Watertown; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Samantha was preceded in death by her father, Gary Thomas "PeeWee" Eakes; and grandfather, Gary Lucian Eakes.

