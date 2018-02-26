Beatrice Anna Jones

Beatrice Jones passed away Feb. 25, 2018 at age 83.

Mrs. Jones was born in Redding, California and worked as a switchboard operator. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Martin Jones; children, Marcia Jones, Terri (Larry) Wilmoth, Mark (Amy) Jones; grandchildren, Alexandria (Sheridan) Roberts, Amanda (Eric) Phillips, Abigale Jones; siblings, Betty (Bob) Jones, Neal (Violet) Johnsen, Jacqueline Simeone; sister-in-law, Leora Johnsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harper and Nancy Vivenza; brother, Raymond Johnsen; and brother-in-law, Michael Simeone.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

