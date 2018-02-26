logo

Obituary

Beatrice Anna Jones

Staff Reports • Today at 1:34 PM

The family of Mrs. Jones will be receiving friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The graveside service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars and Brother Brian Varnell, is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Beatrice Jones passed away Feb. 25, 2018 at age 83. 

Mrs. Jones was born in Redding, California and worked as a switchboard operator.  She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Martin Jones; children, Marcia Jones, Terri (Larry) Wilmoth, Mark (Amy) Jones; grandchildren, Alexandria (Sheridan) Roberts, Amanda (Eric) Phillips, Abigale Jones; siblings, Betty (Bob) Jones, Neal (Violet) Johnsen, Jacqueline Simeone; sister-in-law, Leora Johnsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harper and Nancy Vivenza; brother, Raymond Johnsen; and brother-in-law, Michael Simeone. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

