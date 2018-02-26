Mattie Belle Hamilton

Mrs. Hamilton passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at McKendree Village.

She is survived by her loving son, William Calvin (Annette) Hamilton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Jack) Hamilton, numerous grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.