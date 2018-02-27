Cenda Ann Westmoreland Fisher

Mrs. Fisher, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at her home.

Born Jan. 22, 1938 in Clay County, she is the daughter of the late John and Millie Spivey Westmoreland. She had worked at Ross Gear and Texas Boot and was Church of God in belief. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Reddia Chandler, John Fisher; sister, Ruby Hodges; and three brothers, Robert, Dee and James Westmoreland.

She is survived by her son, Dana (Billie) Fisher; two grandchildren, Pamela Weaver, Rebecca Fisher; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lil Pugh and Lola Graves.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

