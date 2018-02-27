Ponzelle Yvonne Roark

Ponzelle Roark passed away Feb. 26, 2018 at age 80.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Roark, Luke Roark, Joshua Alack, Ethan Phillips, Brandon Phillips and Jason George.

Mrs. Roark is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joel Roark; children, Kathy Stubblefield, Barbara Alack, Becky (Charles) Odum, Joel (Sallie) Roark; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and sisters Delsie Benge and Nancy (Tony) Sergent.

She is preceded in death by her son, Marshall Alonzo Roark; parents, Luther and Lilly Wallace Fullen; brothers, Harry Fullen, Roy Fullen; and sisters, Dorothy Ring, Sue Parks and Theda Fullen.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff and volunteers of Quality Center and Sondra Shabazz.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

